Man arrested nine days after release from prison over child pornography, Found with more child pornography

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Daniel Cay, 35, was sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release after violating the conditions of his previous supervised release.

Cay has a repeated history of downloading child pornography.

Cay was originally convicted in Connecticut Superior Court in March 2006 of sexual assault of a minor in the second degree.

According to the Department of Justice, he was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment and ten years of probation.

After his release Cay relocated to New York but did not register as a sex offender.

In 2013, he was found to have a tablet computer that contained several hundred images of sexual child abuse.

Cay was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release in May 2014.

He was again released in March of 2022 and relocated to Bristol, CT.

Nine days after his release, he was found to have three unauthorized internet-capable devices, including a laptop.

“Forensic analysis of the laptop revealed multiple images of child pornography, evidence of internet searches for child pornography, and an internet search for “How to remove Bureau of Prisons firmware on a Sandisk Mp3 player,” said the Department of Justice.

Cay has been detained since May 11, 2022.

