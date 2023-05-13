Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Minor injuries reported in Goshen school bus accident

School bus (generic)
School bus (generic)(Unsplash)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are responded to a school bus accident in Goshen Saturday afternoon.

According to state police, the accident happened on Route 63.

Minor injuries were reported. It is not known how many people were on the bus at the time of the accident.

The accident is under investigation by state police.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallingford police said Audrey Bennett is accused of stealing a victim's identity to buy...
Wallingford police: Woodbury woman used stolen wallet to buy phones, watches and open accounts
Police said that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, a person walking through the park noticed...
Body in Norwich park identified as man murdered in NYC
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Technical Discussion: A Wonderful Weekend - Mostly Bright & Nice For Mother’s Day Tomorrow!
Technical Discussion: A Wonderful Weekend - Mostly Bright & Nice For Mother’s Day Tomorrow!

Latest News

Enfield man charged with operating drug factory
Enfield man charged with operating drug factory
Portland Street fire Middletown
Crews battle 2nd alarm fire in Middletown
Box truck rolls over on I-84 east in West Hartford
Lanes reopen after box truck rolls over on I-84 east in West Hartford
Technical Discussion: A Wonderful Weekend - Mostly Bright & Nice For Mother’s Day Tomorrow!
Technical Discussion: A Wonderful Weekend - Mostly Bright & Nice For Mother’s Day Tomorrow!