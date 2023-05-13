Contests
One dead after reported tornado in south Texas near U.S.-Mexico border

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following a reported tornado early Saturday morning in south Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez reported one person was killed when the storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Angelica Soria in Brownsville.

Police referred questions to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, which declined to comment.

Cameron County Emergency Management officials did not return a phone call for comment.

Soria said a weather service investigator was assessing damage to confirm if the damage and death were caused by a tornado.

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

