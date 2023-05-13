Thomaston firefighters perform CPR to save infant’s life

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - The first week of June is coming up, and you may not realize it’s National CPR Awareness Week.

A Thomaston family recently needed these live-saving skills in a dire emergency, and they turned to their local fire department for help.

Chasing a rambunctious child requires quick footing, but a motionless baby calls for lightning-fast decision-making.

Back at the end of march, Dashlyn Oppenheimer found herself with an unresponsive baby Ashthan.

With every passing second, the color drained faster from his face.

Her next move was based on two assumptions: that the drive to the Thomaston Fire Department would be faster than waiting for an ambulance, and that someone could help once she got there.

“I figure the firehouse, they’re trained to save peoples’ lives too,” Dashlyn said.

Thomaston firefighters generally don’t take EMS calls, but on that night their CPR skills were recently sharpened.

“We just got the CPR refresher a week before,” said Matthew Belval, Lieutenant for the Thomaston Fire Department.

The family pulled into the parking lot with Ashthan in tow.

“Laying on the horn, screaming, the mother’s running,” said Colin Beres, Thomaston Firefighter.

“We came running towards the front window to see,” Belval said. “The baby was having a series of Febrile seizures. Myself and Steve began doing CPR chest compressions.”

From the moment the family pounded on the windows of the firehouse to the moment more help arrived, 11 minutes had passed.

“After a few rounds of CPR the baby started breathing again his color came back and luckily he was well until the ambulance left,” Belval said.

A life-saving technique from a group of firefighters who are more comfortable with a hose or an axe than an infant.

“Do you guys have a lot of experience with babies?” Eyewitness News asked.

“No, no. Zero,” Beres said.

Proving that quick-thinking is only made better with a little CPR training.

“I’m very thankful and very blessed they saved my son’s life,” Dashlyn said.

