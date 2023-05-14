Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

15-year-old transported by Lifestar after crash near Platt High School

15-year-old struck by car in Meriden.
15-year-old struck by car in Meriden.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 15-year-old was transported by Lifestar after striking a car while on their bike.

Police responded to Oregon Road at the intersection of Brownstone Ridge at 3:15 pm this evening for reports of a car vs. bicyclist.

“Upon arrival, the initial appearance was that a 15-year-old had been traveling down Brownstone Ridge on a bicycle, entered the intersection of Oregon Road, and struck a vehicle,” Police said.

The teenage was transported to CCMC via Lifestar with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call Sergeant Lacerda at 203-630-6125.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
4 dead after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-95
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
Technical Discussion: Nice But Cooler For Mother’s Day!
Technical Discussion: From near 80° to potential frost this week!
More speeding and aggressive driving on CT roads, state data shows
Drivers in CT are driving faster and more aggressively, state data shows
Portland Street fire Middletown
Crews battle 2nd alarm fire in Middletown

Latest News

Technical Discussion: Nice But Cooler For Mother’s Day!
Technical Discussion: From near 80° to potential frost this week!
A special Mother’s Day gift for one Norwalk mom….
One Norwalk mom gets a very special Mother’s Day gift!
Fatal crash generic
22-year-old dies in Shelton crash
17 people displaced, dog and cat dead, after fire in New Haven
17 people displaced, dog and cat dead, after fire in New Haven