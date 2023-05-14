15-year-old transported by Lifestar after crash near Platt High School

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 15-year-old was transported by Lifestar after striking a car while on their bike.

Police responded to Oregon Road at the intersection of Brownstone Ridge at 3:15 pm this evening for reports of a car vs. bicyclist.

“Upon arrival, the initial appearance was that a 15-year-old had been traveling down Brownstone Ridge on a bicycle, entered the intersection of Oregon Road, and struck a vehicle,” Police said.

The teenage was transported to CCMC via Lifestar with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call Sergeant Lacerda at 203-630-6125.

