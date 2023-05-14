22-year-old dies in Shelton crash

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 22-year-old man from Stratford has died after veering off the road and striking a tree.

Daniel James Gillespy was traveling in the right lane on Route 8 Northbound near Exit 12.

For an unknown reason, he then traveled across the left lane and into the median, striking a tree.

Gillespy was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident occurred at 5:32 am.

“If you may have witnessed or have any information pertinent to this investigation, please contact Trooper McCue #792 at CSP Troop I. (203) 393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov,” police said.

