22-year-old dies in Shelton crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 22-year-old man from Stratford has died after veering off the road and striking a tree.

Daniel James Gillespy was traveling in the right lane on Route 8 Northbound near Exit 12.

For an unknown reason, he then traveled across the left lane and into the median, striking a tree.

Gillespy was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident occurred at 5:32 am.

“If you may have witnessed or have any information pertinent to this investigation, please contact Trooper McCue #792 at CSP Troop I. (203) 393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov,” police said.

17 people displaced, dog and cat dead, after fire in New Haven
