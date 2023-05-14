Contests
83-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Groton

(WCAX)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - An 83-year-old has died after veering off the road and crashing into a tree in Groton.

Police say they responded to 160 Shewville Road in the Mystic section of Groton at 7:22 am after several 911 calls regarding a one-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a Chevrolet Malibu that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The 83-year-old man, later identified as Alexander Lunny of Ledyard, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

He was transported to L&M Hospital for treatment but was pronounced deceased at 8:09 am.

Lunny was traveling southbound on Shewville Road when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a tree.

The accident remains under investigation.

