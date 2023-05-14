Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Multiple fire departments respond to reported shed explosion, fire in East Haddam

East Haddam structure fire
East Haddam structure fire(Anonymous)
By Olivia Schueller and Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple fire departments responded to a shed explosion in East Haddam on Sunday.

Several fire departments including Marlborough, and Colchester fire are on scene assisting the East Haddam Fire Department.

The explosion and fire happened at a shed at a home on Oak Road.

A neighbor tells Channel 3 he has been in contact with the homeowner and believes it was started from propane takes stored in the shed. This has not been confirmed by the fire department.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in this incident.

This is breaking news. Refresh the page for the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
4 dead after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-95
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
More speeding and aggressive driving on CT roads, state data shows
Drivers in CT are driving faster and more aggressively, state data shows
Portland Street fire Middletown
Crews battle 2nd alarm fire in Middletown
Technical Discussion: Nice But Cooler For Mother’s Day!
Technical Discussion: Nice But Cooler For Mother’s Day!

Latest News

Two school buses, school SUV involved in Goshen crash
Girl’s junior varsity lacrosse team involved in Goshen school bus crash
Two school buses, school SUV involved in Goshen crash
Two school buses, school SUV involved in Goshen crash
Technical Discussion: Nice But Cooler For Mother’s Day!
Technical Discussion: Nice But Cooler For Mother’s Day!
Two buses involved in Goshen bus crash
Two buses involved in Goshen bus crash