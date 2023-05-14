Multiple fire departments respond to reported shed explosion, fire in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple fire departments responded to a shed explosion in East Haddam on Sunday.

Several fire departments including Marlborough, and Colchester fire are on scene assisting the East Haddam Fire Department.

The explosion and fire happened at a shed at a home on Oak Road.

A neighbor tells Channel 3 he has been in contact with the homeowner and believes it was started from propane takes stored in the shed. This has not been confirmed by the fire department.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in this incident.

This is breaking news. Refresh the page for the latest developments.

