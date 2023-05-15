2 hospitalized after double shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A police investigation is underway after two people were shot in Hartford Sunday night.

Hartford police responded to the area of Wawarme Ave. at Locust St. around 11:30 p.m. after receiving calls for shots fired.

Officers located a 20-year-old gunshot victim when they arrived.

The man was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

While officers investigated, another shooting victim arrived in a private vehicle at Hartford Hospital.

The second victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

Evidence markers were seen on the road when Eyewitness News crews arrived, and the roadway was closed.

The roadway has since reopened early Monday morning.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation, according to Hartford police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

