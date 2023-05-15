Boy with rare disease gets skin transplant at Connecticut Children’s

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A doctor at Connecticut Children’s Hospital performed an innovative surgery to transplant skin to an open wound.

That patient is just 10 years old.

This procedure may have saved the boy’s life.

“My son has a very rare disorder called familial dysautonomia, only 290 people in the world with it,” said Menachem Samuels, the boy’s father.

Meier Samuels has spent most of his young life in the hands of doctors at Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

“He’s a little miracle boy,” Menachem said. “The phenomenal staff here saved his life more than once.”

He’s been in and out of the ICU, faced two heart attacks and most recently he had an infection that forced doctors to cut out a large section of his skin.

“In my mind, there was one person there was one person that I thought that could have some hope and that of course was Dr. Hughes,” said Menachem.

Dr. Hughes had the novel idea to reach out to a company that uses technology to grow skin.

Due to Meier’s size and underlying medical issues, there were nearly no other treatment options.

“It was a challenging situation because this wound could’ve killed him,” Menachem said. “If we could get a little creative to improve his prognosis.”

Dr. Hughes and his team moved quickly.

The wound couldn’t stay open for long.

“His skin is taken from him and then grown in a lab on sheets, and then after three weeks we’re able to graft it on,” said Dr. Christopher Hughes.

Now Meier has skin in an area that was once completely raw. He is going into his fourth week of recovery.

“I think there’s still some challenges ahead, he’s a fairly sick kid overall but from a wound standpoint, we’re in the final stretch here,” Dr. Hughes said.

Meier’s family is beyond grateful. Today, they’re only looking forward.

“We’re praying his cute little personality comes back out and he’s able to live a very very full, long life,” said Menachem.

