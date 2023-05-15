Canton police step up presence at schools following threat rumors

CANTON, CT (WFSB) - Rumors about a possible threat at the Canton Middle and High School campus led to an increased police presence.

Superintendent Kevin Case sent a note to the school community on Monday.

“It has come to our attention that a rumor of a possible threat to school security caused alarm [Monday] morning at the Canton Middle/High School campus,” Case wrote. “The school administration and the Canton Police Department immediately worked together to identify the source of this rumor and to ensure that no credible threat to the school community exists. However, based on the timing of this concern and out of an abundance of caution, there was additional police presence at Canton Middle/High School [Monday] morning.”

Case said police officers will remain in close proximity to the school throughout the day.

“What we have come to learn is that these rumors evolved from an incident last week that involved a social media account,” he said. “While the posts were determined, in cooperation with the Canton Police Department, not to pose a threat to school safety, the images were incredibly concerning and taken very seriously.”

Case sought to thank those who came forward to report the information.

“Please rest assured that we remain in partnership and agreement with Canton law enforcement that there has been no credible threat to school safety,” he concluded. “School safety and security remains our top priority within our school district.”

