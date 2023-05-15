Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Crystal Mall in Waterford up for sale

Crystal Mall up for auction
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Crystal Mall is up for sale.

According to a Crexi online listing, the starting bid Monday morning was $2 million for the 535,000 square foot property on Route 85.

“I want to see it have life again,” shopper Raymon Almanzar said. “I want to see it shine.”

Eric Meyer opened Ice Imports in the Crystal Mall in 2005.

“It was jamming,” Meyer said. “I mean the store was so full that people had to wait to come inside.”

Those days are more or less over; not just for Meyer but for many Crystal Mall shop owners.

“It started changing before Covid when some of the stores started closing and not as many people were shopping,” shopper Liz Cota said.

Many of the units in the mall are vacant. The online listing says it is 64.4% full.

While Covid and online shopping is a big reason why that number is so far from 100, Meyer has another theory.

“The previous landlord didn’t have enough of an understanding of what needed to be inside this kind of mall,” Meyer said. “They had a different model that they were running and they put the wrong stores in.”

To get customers back into the mall, Meyer went as far as renting a billboard on Route 85 that says “Ice Imports, Crystal Mall, Ya, it’s still open.”

“I was like oh we’ll be edgy with it put up a billboard with it...we’re still open,” Meyer said. “We’re still here.”

Shoppers say they want more electronics and big name stores and to keep tradition.

“(This is a) family-friendly place,” Almanzar said. “My kids always come to play at this place and every holiday we come here to see Santa and sit on his lap.”

Meyer has two other locations but is hoping this one sticks.

“This was the flagship store,” Meyer said. “It still is the flagship store. This is our home. It’s where we came from.”

Bidding for the property ends Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
4 dead after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-95
15-year-old transported by Lifestar after crash near Platt High School
15-year-old transported by Lifestar after crash near Platt High School
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm.
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!
East Haddam structure fire
Multiple fire departments respond to reported shed explosion, fire in East Haddam
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium

Latest News

Lack of housing impacting the real estate market
Realtors gather to address lack of housing in CT
New Haven man shot while inside his kitchen
VIDEO: New Haven man shot while inside his kitchen
Attempted catalytic converter thefts at 2 schools in Middletown
VIDEO: Attempted catalytic converter thefts at 2 schools in Middletown
Family reflects on escaping the war in Ukraine
VIDEO: Family reflects on escaping the war in Ukraine