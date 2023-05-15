Crystal Mall in Waterford up for sale

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Crystal Mall is up for sale.

According to a Crexi online listing, the starting bid Monday morning was $2 million for the 535,000 square foot property on Route 85.

“I want to see it have life again,” shopper Raymon Almanzar said. “I want to see it shine.”

Eric Meyer opened Ice Imports in the Crystal Mall in 2005.

“It was jamming,” Meyer said. “I mean the store was so full that people had to wait to come inside.”

Those days are more or less over; not just for Meyer but for many Crystal Mall shop owners.

“It started changing before Covid when some of the stores started closing and not as many people were shopping,” shopper Liz Cota said.

Many of the units in the mall are vacant. The online listing says it is 64.4% full.

While Covid and online shopping is a big reason why that number is so far from 100, Meyer has another theory.

“The previous landlord didn’t have enough of an understanding of what needed to be inside this kind of mall,” Meyer said. “They had a different model that they were running and they put the wrong stores in.”

To get customers back into the mall, Meyer went as far as renting a billboard on Route 85 that says “Ice Imports, Crystal Mall, Ya, it’s still open.”

“I was like oh we’ll be edgy with it put up a billboard with it...we’re still open,” Meyer said. “We’re still here.”

Shoppers say they want more electronics and big name stores and to keep tradition.

“(This is a) family-friendly place,” Almanzar said. “My kids always come to play at this place and every holiday we come here to see Santa and sit on his lap.”

Meyer has two other locations but is hoping this one sticks.

“This was the flagship store,” Meyer said. “It still is the flagship store. This is our home. It’s where we came from.”

Bidding for the property ends Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.