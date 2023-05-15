Contests
I-91 south closed in Windsor because of a crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Interstate 91 southbound in Windsor on Monday morning.

State police said the highway was closed at exit 38.

Serious injuries were reported.

“We are unable to anticipate the duration of the closure,” troopers said. “Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.”

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

