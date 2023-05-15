Lawmakers work to regulate AI at the state level

(WFSB) - Artificial intelligence is transforming the world.

As AI gets used more frequently, state lawmakers are looking at the pros and cons.

“There is a rise of ethical and privacy concerns regarding AI,” said Tamilla Triantoro, Associate Professor of Business Analytics and Information Systems, at the Quinnipiac University School of Business.

Triantoro studies artificial intelligence. She sees how it’s changing the world as we know it.

“Some of the key advantages are efficiency, productivity. Because AI can automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks. Which can allow us to focus more on complex and more creative aspects of our work,” Triantoro said.

AI tools like Chat GPT can answer questions and summarize research.

Now lawmakers are working to regulate how AI is used at the state level.

“With the launch of Chat GPT and other generative forms of AI, it has really come to the forefront. And people are seeing it and realizing we need to do something to regulate it before it gets too far out in front of us,” said State Sen. James Maroney (D - 14th District).

Maroney led the unanimous passage of SB1103, a bill that will work to regulate artificial intelligence in Connecticut’s government.

“With this bill we want to look at government’s use of AI and make sure that we’re testing it before we put any systems that employ artificial intelligence into use,” Maroney said.

If the bill is signed into law, it’ll require artificial intelligence systems to go through some sort of impact assessment before government usage.

“It’s going to require transparency. I think our residents deserve to know where we are using artificial intelligence,” said Maroney.

The bill will govern the state’s use of AI and establish an office of artificial intelligence.

Governor Lamont has expressed his support for the legislation.

“Let’s sit down with those in the AI world who are on the frontlines. What do they think are appropriate regulations that can be out there to protect our privacy and we can actually get it done to make a difference,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

The bill passed through the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.

