Man shot while sitting on porch in New Haven

Two shootings are under investigation, one in Hartford and one in New Haven. A man was critically hurt from being shot on a porch in New Haven on Sunday night.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was critically hurt from being shot on a porch in New Haven on Sunday night.

Police said they received calls for a shooting at Level St and Lodge streets around 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and located a gunshot wound victim in the area.

They said the victim was sitting outside on a porch when gunfire broke out. They said he was last listed in critical condition.

A suspect has not been detained in connection with the incident.

However, New Haven police said there was no threat to the general public.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

The victim was sitting outside on a porch when gunfire broke out, and police say he is listed in critical condition.

