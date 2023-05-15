Middletown’s Whey Station restaurant closes; food truck remains in operation

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The Whey Station restaurant in Middletown has closed down.

The restaurant’s last day of business to the public was Friday, May 12. It will be open this Wednesday for past and present “mug club” members only from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“But due to personal issues, staffing, and continued difficulties in the wake of Covid, the restaurant will be closing,” the owners said in a social media post last week.

The food truck remains in operation.

