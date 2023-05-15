Contests
Middletown’s Whey Station restaurant closes; food truck remains in operation

The Whey Station.
The Whey Station.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The Whey Station restaurant in Middletown has closed down.

The restaurant’s last day of business to the public was Friday, May 12. It will be open this Wednesday for past and present “mug club” members only from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“But due to personal issues, staffing, and continued difficulties in the wake of Covid, the restaurant will be closing,” the owners said in a social media post last week.

The food truck remains in operation.

