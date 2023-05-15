Contests
Mother charged with kidnapping after child taken from bed in Naugatuck

Naugatuck police.
Naugatuck police.(Naugatuck police / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces kidnapping and other charges after she broke into a home in Naugatuck and took a child from her bed.

Naugatuck police determined that the 5-year-old child was taken by her mother, who did not live at the home, on Sunday.

They did not identify the woman.

Police said she took off with the child in a stolen vehicle.

“Due to past history involving mental health concerns, and statements made by the family member earlier in the evening, the child’s safety and well being was in jeopardy,” police said. “Officers utilized multiple departmental resources and coordinated with outside police agencies in an effort to locate the child.”

After several hours, police said the child was returned and the mother tried to flee on foot.

As she was taken into custody, police said she assaulted an officer.

She was charged with risk of injury, custody interference, kidnapping, burglary, assault of police personnel and larceny of motor vehicle.

She was held on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

