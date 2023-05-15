Mother from Ukraine talks about escaping war, adjusting to life in CT

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - All this week we’re introducing you to amazing moms from across Connecticut.

One woman just spent her very first Mother’s Day in the United States.

The war in Ukraine has killed hundreds of thousands. Eight million have left their homes.

“The most important thing for me is to have my children, that they can be safe,” said Tanya Garkun.

Garkun left her home in Khmelnytskyi. She and her husband Andrii and their two daughters are now living in Glastonbury.

They had no heat, no water or electricity.

“They had panic attacks, just desperate and so was ,” Tanya said.

She knew had to leave to save her family. They came to Glastonbury because Tanya’s cousin Angelina Gadeliya lives here.

When they moved to Connecticut back in December, Tanya said her family was lost. She didn’t know where her kids would go to school or where they would live.

Someone suggested they put a post on the Glastonbury community page and within one week everything changed.

“Suddenly that lady wrote back and said yes we agree,” said Tanya.

Judy Annatone owns a peaceful lake house. It’s her family’s vacation home.

She wanted Tanya and her family to make this their new home.

“We are so grateful to this community and to all American people,” Tanya said.

Angelina is an accomplished pianist and is raising her children in Glastonbury. She was worried and anxious for Tanya and her family to leave Ukraine.

“What do you hope for your cousin and her family?” Eyewitness News asked.

“I hope that in their time in the U.S. they can feel more at home feel at peace,” Angelina said.

The girls are adjusting.

“We all miss Ukraine but I hope it will be ok here and the war ends soon so we can go back and see our family,” the family said.

Elvina and Aneta also miss their friends but realize how important it is to be together.

“I am very grateful for my mom; I love her so much my parents are the best. They want what’s best for us,” Aneta said.

Mother’s Day was difficult for Tanya because her mother is still in Ukraine. She worries about her safety and may not see her for a while.

But this strong and caring mother said she’s grateful and so are her daughters.

“Home is not a building it’s the people around you. Home is where your family is,” said Elvina.

