One hospitalized in Candlewood Lake boating crash

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person was hospitalized following a crash between two boats on Candlewood Lake in Danbury.

Danbury emergency crews responded to the Driftwood Point area of the lake on Sunday just before 11 a.m.

A report said one boat took on water while another returned to Lattins Cove State Boat Launch.

The city’s public safety vessel responded and its crew found that the first boat was not taking on water, despite the initial report. They escorted it to Lattins Cove.

Both passengers were evaluated by medical personnel. One was transported to the hospital.

Investigators said they were unable to find the second boat. It appeared to have left under its own power.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s EnCon police were said to be investigating the incident.

