Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

One hospitalized in Candlewood Lake boating crash

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person was hospitalized following a crash between two boats on Candlewood Lake in Danbury.

Danbury emergency crews responded to the Driftwood Point area of the lake on Sunday just before 11 a.m.

A report said one boat took on water while another returned to Lattins Cove State Boat Launch.

The city’s public safety vessel responded and its crew found that the first boat was not taking on water, despite the initial report. They escorted it to Lattins Cove.

Both passengers were evaluated by medical personnel. One was transported to the hospital.

Investigators said they were unable to find the second boat. It appeared to have left under its own power.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s EnCon police were said to be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
4 dead after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-95
15-year-old transported by Lifestar after crash near Platt High School
15-year-old transported by Lifestar after crash near Platt High School
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday May 15. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From near 80° to potential frost this week!
East Haddam structure fire
Multiple fire departments respond to reported shed explosion, fire in East Haddam
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium

Latest News

The Whey Station.
Middletown’s Whey Station restaurant closes; food truck remains in operation
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday May 15. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From near 80° to potential frost this week!
The victim was sitting outside on a porch when gunfire broke out, and police say he is listed...
Bullet enters through kitchen window in New Haven, leaves man in critical condition
Emergency crews were called to Sandman's Automotive in Manchester for a reported explosion on...
2 hurt in Manchester oil tank explosion