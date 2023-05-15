Contests
Perimeters secured at Middletown schools after attempted vehicle break-ins

Middletown police.
Middletown police.(WFSB File)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Attempted vehicle break-ins at school parking lots in Middletown prompted the district to secure the perimeters of its schools.

Police said the people were spotted trying to get into vehicles in the parking lots for the Spencer School on Westfield Street and the Moody School on Country Club Road.

“The individuals are believed to have left the area,” Middleton police posted to social media. “There is no threat to the public or the children.”

Police said the “secure the perimeter” mode should soon be lifted after police check the properties of all Middletown Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

