Police investigate shots fired incident near Yale New Haven Hospital

Shots fired investigation in New Haven in front of Hospital
By Stephanie Simoni and Matt McFarland
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after shots were fired near Yale New Haven’s emergency department.

The incident happened Monday afternoon near Howard Ave. and York Ave.

The ER and hospital remained open, a hospital spokesperson said.

New Haven city leaders say no one was hit and the scene cleared quickly.

Campus police sent out an alert to the entire Yale University community due to how close it was to their daycares and facilities.

