Realtors gather to address lack of housing in CT

Lack of housing impacting the real estate market
By Susan Raff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Realtors from across the state gathered in Hartford Monday to address challenges, the biggest being a lack of housing.

The event was hosted by the Connecticut Association of Realtors.

The lack of available housing is making this a tough market.

Even with higher interest rates homes are selling fast and buyers are getting what they want and more.

Connecticut also has more people looking for homes.

In 2020 during the pandemic, 55,000 people moved to Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont was the guest speaker at the event. He said housing is a priority.

“We have a shortage of homes now but remember five or 10 years ago we had too few people looking at too many homes they were sitting on the market for a long time. Now we got to building housing,” Lamont said.

Lamont and legislators are looking at more incentives for cities and towns to build more housing and tax breaks for homeowners.

Coming up on Eyewitness News at 6: what some of those incentives are, including one for first time homebuyers.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

