Safety, security forum set following incidents at Waterbury schools

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - School officials scheduled a safety and security forum in the wake of a recent incidents that impacted schools in Waterbury.

The forum was set to happen in Crosby High School’s auditorium at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin, Waterbury Public Schools director of safety and security Dan Barry, and Waterbury police Chief Fernando Spagnolo were slated to speak.

Last week, school officials reported that lockdowns were put in place at both Crosby High School and Wallace Middle School following a weapon scare at the high school.

Police said parents were also arrested for trespassing after they tried to get into Crosby during the lockdown.

No one was hurt and no weapons were found, they said.

The weapon scare was the second for Crosby in two weeks.

An 18-year-old was arrested for bringing a handgun to the school on April 27.

A day later, a weapon was reported at Kennedy High School. However, police said they couldn’t find one in that case.

At the beginning of May, teachers and administrators met about the two incidents that happened at the end of April. Dozens of people attended.

They said metal detectors were discussed because they frequently show up on parent surveys. However, Ruffin said the idea was not highly received by a lot of people.

Waterbury’s high schools and middle schools all have school resource officers.

