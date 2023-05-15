Contests
Vehicle fire turns into death investigation in Lisbon

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
LISBON, CT (WFSB) - A response to a vehicle fire in Lisbon quickly turned into a death investigation for state police.

State police said firefighters were called to River Road just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

The initial report came in as a vehicle fire.

However, the fire marshal’s office requested the help of state police, and troopers recategorized the case as an active death investigation.

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad was said to be looking into it.

The scene has since been cleared.

No other details were released.

