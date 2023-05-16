Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

101-year-old WWII veteran takes part in graduation ceremony 8 decades later

Fred Taylor was able to finally take part in his graduation ceremony Saturday.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A 101-year-old World War II veteran celebrated an accomplishment this weekend that was 80 years in the making.

Fred Taylor was able to finally take part in his graduation ceremony at Cornell College Saturday, eight decades after he first got his degree in music.

Taylor said he wasn’t able to attend his ceremony the first time because he left school to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II.

The veteran said the graduation ceremony was a full circle moment.

“Well, it really ties the ribbon on it, makes me feel like now… now it’s complete,” he said.

Taylor was one of 13 students from the class of 1943 selected for military service.

You can find out more about Taylor’s story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple accused of running home improvement scam
Manchester home improvement business accused of stealing thousands from clients
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday May 16. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline
The victim was sitting outside on a porch when gunfire broke out, and police say he is listed...
Bullet enters through kitchen window in New Haven, leaves man in critical condition
A backup built on I-91 south in Windsor following a crash the morning of May 15.
I-91 south in Windsor clear following morning crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Debt ceiling: Deal possible by end of week, McCarthy says; Biden cuts short upcoming foreign trip
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
Biden marks Jewish American Heritage Month with Broadway stars, speak out on antisemitism
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. YouTube is great...
YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Jurors deliberate in trial over limousine wreck that killed 20 people in rural New York