2 CT lobster roll spots named some of the best in New England

By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WFSB) - If you love lobster rolls, you know Connecticut has some great spots!

Two Connecticut lobster rolls were just named some of the best in New England, according to chefs with the website eatthis.com.

The roll from Lobster Landing in Clinton made the list, and so did the roll from West Shore Seafood in Bantam.

Ten other spots were honored from Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

