5-year anniversary of tornadoes causing damage across CT

(WFSB) - Do you remember where you were at about this time five years ago today?

That’s when multiple tornadoes wreaked havoc on communities across the state.

Hamden, Southbury and Winsted were hit hard.

Those tornados happened shortly before 5 p.m. and toppled trees, power lines and poles.

Monday is the five-year anniversary of a deadly severe weather outbreak.

On May 15, 2018, there were several tornadoes and damaging wind gusts that moved through several Connecticut communities.

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut that day.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted and winds were estimated at 95 mph.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford and winds were 100 mph.

That tornado knocked two trees down and into the house of the Lennon’s of Southbury, a day they’ll never forget.

Meghan and her daughter Bailey were the only ones home at the time.

“All of a sudden, the wind came and it just sounded like a train had driven bye, it was so loud, I felt my hair get pushed off my head and I said we gotta get away from this door, we ran up the stairs, and seconds later this whole area was blocked by a huge tree,” said Meghan.

Bailey still to this day does not like loud noises.

“When it just like fell, there was this loud boom, like it scared me, like I remember like looking out the front door and seeing all of the damage,” Bailey said.

That day impacted her so much, that she had to write about it five years later.

“For school we were supposed to write about something that happened to you, like an event and so I wrote this story about it,” said Bailey.

“After that event, if you know a thunderstorm is coming, how do you feel about that?” Eyewitness News asked.

“When I hear a storm is coming, it’s like I’m always prepared,” Bailey said.

She knows exactly where to go now in the house to stay safe with her family.

Meghan will do things a lot differently if a tornado warning is ever issued.

“If I hear a tornado warning again, I will definitely go downstairs instead of upstairs, take it seriously,” said Meghan.

Meghan also has some advice for homeowners.

“Look up in the middle of the summer, and if there aren’t any leaves on your trees, get rid of them,” Meghan said.

There was also a tornado that went through Beacon Falls and Hamden. Damaging winds caused damage in the towns of Hamden to Wallingford, and unfortunately 110-mph winds gusts occurred in new Fairfield and Brookfield that caused two fatalities and one injury.

