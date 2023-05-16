Contests
Crews battle flames at overnight fire in Derby

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Jay Kenney
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT
DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled flames at a structure fire Tuesday morning in Derby.

Around 1:30 a.m., dispatchers received calls for a structure fire at 12 Bank St.

When Eyewitness News crews arrived, crews could be seen operating at the scene of the fire.

Officials did not say what caused the fire, adding that the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

