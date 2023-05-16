CT man charged after walking away from crash that killed his passenger

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for walking away from the scene of a crash that killed his passenger in Newtown, according to police.

Newtown police charged Roger Villa, 23, with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, evasion of responsibility, reckless driving, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to drive in a proper lane.

Police said the crash happened on May 6 just before 2:10 a.m.

Officers said they were dispatched to a report about an erratic driver who headed northbound on Route 25 in a blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

A short time after the response, they said they found the pickup truck after it struck a tree at the intersection of South Main Street and Greenbriar Lane.

Newtown police immediately worked to gain access to the truck and provide aid to the passenger, Franklin Marcelo Loja Paltin of Danbury.

The Botsford Fire Department and Newtown Hook and Ladder also responded to the scene to extricate Paltin, who was transported to Danbury Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Villa, meanwhile, was found by Newtown police walking northbound on South Main Street, away from the crash scene.

Police said he denied driving the vehicle at that time and was transported to Danbury Hospital for his injuries.

The Newtown Police Department Detective Bureau, with help from the Newtown Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team, conducted an investigation into the crash.

Danbury Superior Court granted a warrant for Villa’s arrest.

He was arrested on Monday and held on a $250,000 bond.

Villa was given a court date of Tuesday in Danbury.

