Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Milford

Milford Police
Milford Police(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man died in a motorcycle crash in Milford over the weekend, according to police.

Authorities said it happened Saturday afternoon on New Haven Avenue. Officers responded around 3:10 p.m.

The driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling eastbound, and the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound, according to police.

The two vehicles collided near 1158 New Haven Avenue, Milford police said.

Authorities said the motorcyclist died at the scene. He was identified as 45-year-old Michael Esposito.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Milford police at 203-878-4764.

