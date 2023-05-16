Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Elderly woman victim of purse snatching in North Haven

An 84-year-old woman was the victim of a purse snatching in North Haven.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 84-year-old woman was the victim of a purse snatching in North Haven.

The woman was shopping at BJ’s on Universal Drive when a suspect pulled up in a stolen vehicle and stole her purse from her open hatchback.

The incident was caught on camera. The suspect can be seen hanging out of the car window as another person was driving the vehicle.

The theft happened during the day on Monday.

Police say the suspect was involved in similar crimes in nearby towns.

North Haven police say purse snatching is a crime of opportunity, so they recommend keeping personal items on you. They say if you do carry a bag, you should hold it in a way that is inaccessible, such as keeping it under a coat.

Police also advise against using crossbody bags, and suggest using a shoulder bag. They say a crossbody could get caught around your neck if it gets taken.

Police say you should never carry more than you could afford to lose and keep unnecessary credit cards at home.

They also recommend keeping your bag with you at all times and never leave it in a shopping cart or store counter.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
4 dead after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-95
15-year-old transported by Lifestar after crash near Platt High School
15-year-old transported by Lifestar after crash near Platt High School
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm.
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
East Haddam structure fire
Multiple fire departments respond to reported shed explosion, fire in East Haddam

Latest News

North Haven Purse snatching
Elderly woman victim of purse snatching in North Haven
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield
Police investigation reveals gun was brought to Region 15 school in March incident
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm.
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!
5 years since tornado outbreak
5-year anniversary of tornadoes causing damage across CT