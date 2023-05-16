Elderly woman victim of purse snatching in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 84-year-old woman was the victim of a purse snatching in North Haven.

The woman was shopping at BJ’s on Universal Drive when a suspect pulled up in a stolen vehicle and stole her purse from her open hatchback.

The incident was caught on camera. The suspect can be seen hanging out of the car window as another person was driving the vehicle.

The theft happened during the day on Monday.

Police say the suspect was involved in similar crimes in nearby towns.

North Haven police say purse snatching is a crime of opportunity, so they recommend keeping personal items on you. They say if you do carry a bag, you should hold it in a way that is inaccessible, such as keeping it under a coat.

Police also advise against using crossbody bags, and suggest using a shoulder bag. They say a crossbody could get caught around your neck if it gets taken.

Police say you should never carry more than you could afford to lose and keep unnecessary credit cards at home.

They also recommend keeping your bag with you at all times and never leave it in a shopping cart or store counter.

