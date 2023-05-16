Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say

First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.(WAFF)
By WTOK Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Mississippi Monday.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, emergency officials were called to respond to reports of an ATV off the road Monday afternoon.

A family member had discovered Carter B. Fisher was involved in an accident.

First responders took Carter to the hospital where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“This was a horrible day for everyone involved. The victim’s family, the Southeast community, and all of those who were first responders are in our prayers,” Calhoun said.

Carter attended Southeast Lauderdale Middle School, where grief counselors and chaplains were made available.

Specific details about the accident were not released.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple accused of running home improvement scam
Manchester home improvement business accused of stealing thousands from clients
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday May 16. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline
The victim was sitting outside on a porch when gunfire broke out, and police say he is listed...
Bullet enters through kitchen window in New Haven, leaves man in critical condition
A backup built on I-91 south in Windsor following a crash the morning of May 15.
I-91 south in Windsor clear following morning crash

Latest News

This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
Milford Police
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Milford
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base
A 1-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious in a day care's pool in October.
1-year-old dies months after being found unconscious in day care pool