Increased police presence at Hamden shopping centers following purse snatchings

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - If you live in Hamden, you may be seeing more police during your next shopping trip.

Hamden police are increasing patrols at shopping centers following an uptick in petty crimes including purse snatching.

Two purse snatchings happened in the parking lot of Aldi’s and Kohl’s on Dixwell Avenue last week.

In both instances, the victims were injured.

The first happened at Kohl’s just before noon on Tuesday. The suspect attempted to steal a purse from an 81-year-old woman walking towards the parking lot. The suspect came up from behind her and attempted to grab her purse off her shoulder. She was brought to the ground and suffered injuries. She was sent to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

The suspect in this instance was described as a thin black male standing around 5′6″ in height. Police found the suspect’s vehicle, which was stolen out of West Haven.

The second happened at Aldi’s around 5:32 Friday afternoon. The suspect entered a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle as she was putting her shoulder bag in the front seat. The suspect took off in a dark sedan vehicle.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Shoppers they are now being more cautious following these incidents.

“It’s scary, I don’t want to come by myself anymore,” said frequent Aldi shopper Jessica Serrano.

Officials with Hamden police say they are increasing patrols after these purse snatching incidents.

Hamden police also released some safety tips on how to prevent this from happening to you:

1. Park in well-lit areas.

2. Avoid driving or shopping alone whenever possible.

3. Don’t leave your purse unattended in a shopping cart.

4. If possible, leave your purse at home. Carry only essentials, such as money, credit cards and identification in your pockets. Avoid carrying a large amount of money.

5. Close and lock all windows and doors when you park. Do not leave any valuables inside your vehicle.

6. If you sense trouble, get away as soon as possible.

7. Walk with your head up and eyes alert.

8. When returning to your vehicle, have your keys accessible. You want to unlock the door to your vehicle as quickly as possible. Lock your vehicle upon re-entering it.

9. If you are robbed, make personal safety your number one priority. Money and property can always be replaced. Please contact the Hamden Police Department for assistance by dialing 911 or calling (203) 230-4000.

