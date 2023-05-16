Contests
Legislators propose new initiatives to tackle teacher shortage

The next round of initiatives will be announced later this morning, and most educators are pushing for increased pay.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Gov. Lamont is holding a press conference Tuesday morning in Hartford to unveil initiatives to improve teacher recruitment and retention.

Back in March of 2023, an initial round of initiatives was announced. They included a new educator evaluation and additional support for staff.

Data from the Connecticut Office of Legislative Research showed over 1,000 teacher vacancies and over 1,200 para-professional positions needing to be filled.

Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker and Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo will join Gov. Lamont to announce the initiatives at the Grasso-Fauliso State Office Building Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

