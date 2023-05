DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Danbury Fire Department responded to a call on Hospital Avenue.

According to the call, 13 ducklings were stuck in a storm drain.

The responding firefighters safely rescued all 13 ducklings.

After the fact, the duckling were reunited with their mother.

