Man arrested for stabbing in Enfield
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges following a stabbing in Enfield on Tuesday.
Police responded to Town Hall on Enfield Street for the report of a man who was bleeding heavily.
Officers learned the victim was stabbed on Spring Street.
Timothy Lindsay, 32, of Enfield, was arrested. He was charged with assault second-degree and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Police said Lindsay was placed on a $750,000 bond.
