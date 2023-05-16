Manchester father of 5 still recovering from oil tank explosion

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Stephen Webber from Manchester has broken bones all over his body and burns on his face after an oil tank he was working on exploded last week.

Eyewitness News heard from his daughter, who is looking for help.

“He doesn’t look the same, it makes me sad and I want him to get better soon,” said Marissa Webber Kennan, Stephen’s daughter.

The past five days for Marissa have been draining.

Stephen, the rock of the Webber family, is in extreme pain.

“He can’t use both of his hands at all. He has broken bones on almost all of his fingers. His wrist is shattered the other hand is broken,” Marissa said.

He also has a broken arm, ribs, even burns and cuts on his face.

Thursday morning at Stephen’s repair shop, Sandman Automotive, he and another man were working on a home heating oil tank, using a plasma cutter.

Then there was a noise which was heard up to two miles away.

“You wouldn’t believe the sound that came it was just a huge explosion,” said Brian Daigle, who works nearby.

The two men were rushed to the hospital.

It’s unclear how the second man is doing tonight.

“It was very scary he doesn’t look like my dad because he’s all bandaged up here and his face is very swollen,” said Marissa.

The plan is for Stephen to have surgery next week.

He’ll be out of work for at least a few months. The family needs help, not only with medical bills, but the loss of income at Sandman.

They’ve set up a Go Fund Me page and the community has already sent them more than $13,000.

“He can’t do anything without the help of my mom now or us if we help,” Marissa said. “I’m floored by that amount of money to help.”

