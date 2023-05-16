Contests
Marijuana use in first trimester may harm embryo, study says

A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - If you are pregnant and use any form of cannabis product, you may want to consider stopping.

A new study found a significant health impact of marijuana use on fetal development as early as the beginning of pregnancy.

According to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, marijuana use can harm fetal development in the first trimester before many women even know they’re pregnant.

It found THC and CBD exposure in the womb are linked to childhood obesity and higher blood sugar.

The study further suggests that marijuana use may also be linked to a decrease in birth weight, as well as aggression, anxiety and even autism in children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

