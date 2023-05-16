Milford police make child pornography arrest

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Milford police made an arrest in a child pornography investigation.

Police arrested 39-year-old Keith Civitello, of Cleveland Avenue.

The investigation into Civitello began in January when police received a “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip,” according to authorities.

“The CyberTip from Google showed that Civitello had uploaded several images and videos that contained child pornography to Google platforms,” Milford police said.

Police executed a search warrant at his home on March 23. They found a device with child pornography on it.

“Additional images and videos were also located in cloud-based storage solutions,” said police.

Civitello was charged with child pornography first-degree and held on a $100,000 bond. He was arraigned at Milford Superior Court on May 9.

Police said an arrest photo is not available.

