More than 40 cats rescued from poor conditions at Derby home

DERBY, CT (WFSB) – Forty-two cats were rescued from a Derby home that was in deplorable condition, according to city officials.

The cats were rescued from a home on Hawkins Street Monday, the city said.

Several cats were brought to the Ansonia/Seymour veterinary hospital.

Animal control professionals told Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan: “many of these cats were in poor health and are going to have a long road ahead of them, to get better.”

“The health department, fire Marshal, and Building Inspector said the house cannot be occupied,” Dziekan said.

The mayor’s office is working with the landlord to help find a place the resident can stay.

Some of the cats are at Shelton Animal Control, according to the mayor.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in this rescue operation. It breaks my heart to see pets in such deplorable conditions resulting in poor health,” said Dziekan.

Shelton Animal Control officers were helped by Dan Cosgrove Animal Control in Branford, Newtown Animal Control, and State of Connecticut Animal Control officers in the operation.

“If anyone is interested in donating to the care of these cats. You can send donations to the City of Derby Mayors’ office,” Dziekan said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.