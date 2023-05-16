Contests
Overturned tractor trailer closes Route 20 in East Granby

Overturned tractor trailer on Route 20.
Overturned tractor trailer on Route 20.(East Granby Vol. Fire Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – Route 20 in East Granby is closed Tuesday afternoon because of an overturned tractor trailer.

The East Granby Volunteer Fire Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 20 and East Street.

“Rt 20 is closed and there is no current estimate as to when it will reopen,” fire officials said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

