Parents in Waterbury press district on possibility of metal detectors in schools

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Concerns over school safety are bubbling over in Waterbury.

After several reports of weapons at schools, parents are demanding answers from the school administration.

Eyewitness News talked with parents who want a bigger say on what’s being done to keep their kids safe at school.

Parents are still looking for answers after a contentious meeting Monday night. Parents want to know why school leaders haven’t asked for more input, and why they haven’t put metal detectors in the Waterbury schools.

There are currently no metal detectors in the schools and many parents wanted to know if the district has ever considered using them.

Eyewitness News learned the district has looked into getting them in the past, but it’s unclear the degree to which parents have been involved in the decision-making process.

“I don’t understand the idea against metal detectors,” one parent said.

Parents sounded off at Monday night’s security forum with the Waterbury public school administration, some asking for metal detectors to keep their kids safe.

Channel 3 sat down with the superintendent two weeks ago, after a loaded gun was found on a Crosby High School student.

At that time, we asked Dr. Verna Ruffin about whether or not the school has considered implementing the weapons-detecting machines.

“Are you guys considering implementing metal detectors in any of the schools?” Eyewitness News asked.

“At the time we solicited the cost of what a metal detector would cost the district at the time that we were researching it, it was not highly received by a lot of people. And so that is not something that we have taken any further. It has shown up in surveys that we’ve sent to parents and to staff, a request or suggestions for a weapons detector or a metal detector. It’s always shown up in surveys that we’ve sent out,” Ruffin said.

At the safety forum Monday night, a parent asked about those surveys Ruffin claimed were sent out, concerned she had missed an opportunity to offer input.

“I did not send multiple surveys, that is not correct,” the parent said.

Monday night Eyewitness News asked her to clarify her comment from two weeks ago.

“Who were the people this was not highly received by if it was not through a parent survey?” asked Eyewitness News.

“It wasn’t through a parent survey. When we had investigated it and we had brought it to a particular station and we had people review it, actually, they reviewed it quite highly. But that’s not where the decisions are made and so when decisions are made, it either has to go through other channels and at that time it was not highly favored to be able to implement metal detectors in the district,” answered Ruffin.

“By whom though?” Eyewitness News asked.

“That’s all I’m able to say at this time,” Ruffin said.

On Tuesday a spokesperson for the school district said the superintendent did reach out to parents in November of 2021 through a survey platform called ‘ThoughtExchange’.

In that ‘ThoughtExchange’, parents were asked quote what important topics they would like Dr. Ruffin to address during the superintendent forum held that December.

We’re told parents did request metal detectors in that ‘ThoughtExchange’.

Of the two dozen or so parents attending Monday night’s meeting, many spoke out in favor of putting them in the school buildings.

“We can’t we have metal detectors? If cameras are not going to fix anything, they’re not going to stop Robby from shooting Bobby, the cameras. They’re just going to let us know what happened,” one parent said.

Given the parent input Monday night, eyewitness news asked the Waterbury schools spokesperson if the district will be seeking parent input in the future about the installing metal detectors. We’re still waiting for a response.

