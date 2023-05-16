Police investigation reveals gun was brought to Region 15 school in March incident

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Region 15 school officials say an investigation revealed that a gun was on school grounds back in March.

The investigation was prompted after a bullet was found at Memorial Middle School on March 24.

Middlebury Police initially ruled there wasn’t a weapon on school grounds following a search of the school.

Police could not conduct a random search of students and staff because there wasn’t sufficient evidence to do so.

School officials said police determined that there was a firearm on school grounds on March 24 following their investigation.

The school addressed the incident with students on Monday and made mental health professionals available to students and staff.

A letter was sent out Friday updating Region 15 families on the investigation.

In the letter Superintendent Joshua Smith wrote:

“Based on the investigation, the student did not have an intended target or intent to harm any individual or the school and the student has not brought the weapon to school on any other occasion.”

School officials said they are working closely with local law enforcement.

The letter was also sent out to families to put a stop to rumors that a student brought a gun to school last week.

The school also provided resources on how to talk with children about difficult events.

