Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police investigation reveals gun was brought to Region 15 school in March incident

Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield(WCAX)
By Stephanie Simoni and Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Region 15 school officials say an investigation revealed that a gun was on school grounds back in March.

The investigation was prompted after a bullet was found at Memorial Middle School on March 24.

Middlebury Police initially ruled there wasn’t a weapon on school grounds following a search of the school.

Police could not conduct a random search of students and staff because there wasn’t sufficient evidence to do so.

School officials said police determined that there was a firearm on school grounds on March 24 following their investigation.

The school addressed the incident with students on Monday and made mental health professionals available to students and staff.

A letter was sent out Friday updating Region 15 families on the investigation.

In the letter Superintendent Joshua Smith wrote:

“Based on the investigation, the student did not have an intended target or intent to harm any individual or the school and the student has not brought the weapon to school on any other occasion.”

School officials said they are working closely with local law enforcement.

The letter was also sent out to families to put a stop to rumors that a student brought a gun to school last week.

The school also provided resources on how to talk with children about difficult events.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
4 dead after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-95
15-year-old transported by Lifestar after crash near Platt High School
15-year-old transported by Lifestar after crash near Platt High School
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm.
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
What you need to know if you are seeing Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium
East Haddam structure fire
Multiple fire departments respond to reported shed explosion, fire in East Haddam

Latest News

North Haven Purse snatching
Elderly woman victim of purse snatching in North Haven
North Haven Purse snatching
Elderly woman victim of purse snatching in North Haven
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm.
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!
5 years since tornado outbreak
5-year anniversary of tornadoes causing damage across CT