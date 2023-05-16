Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Post Malone to perform in Hartford this summer

Post Malone's new tour comes to Hartford in July.
Post Malone's new tour comes to Hartford in July.(Live Nation)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If y’all weren’t here, he’d be crying.

At least, that’s what Post Malone would have fans believe with the title of his latest tour.

The performer plans to make a stop at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford on Sunday, July 23, according to Live Nation.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” Malone said. “Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Live Nation said tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple accused of running home improvement scam
Manchester home improvement business accused of stealing thousands from clients
Red Flag Warning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline
The victim was sitting outside on a porch when gunfire broke out, and police say he is listed...
Bullet enters through kitchen window in New Haven, leaves man in critical condition
A backup built on I-91 south in Windsor following a crash the morning of May 15.
I-91 south in Windsor clear following morning crash

Latest News

teachers - WFSB
Initiatives announced to tackle state teacher shortage
State leaders announced new initiatives to address Connecticut's school staffing crisis.
New initiatives aim to end teacher shortage
Police blocked off access to Cromwell Middle School on May 16.
Police activity spotted at Cromwell Middle School
Red Flag Warning - WFSB
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!