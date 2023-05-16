Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police recover stolen SUV during ‘Click-It or Ticket’ campaign

Curtis Mackey.
Curtis Mackey.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police recovered a vehicle stolen out of Ellington during a “Click-It or Ticket” seatbelt campaign Monday.

Police were conducting the seatbelt enforcement in Hartford.

A trooper saw a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driving on the entrance ramp from Jennings Road to I-91 south, police said.

The driver, who police identified as 49-year-old Curtis Mackey of Hartford, was not wearing a seatbelt.

During a traffic stop, troopers learned the Jeep was reported stolen out of Ellington on April 7.

Mackey was arrested and charged with larceny first-degree, operating with a suspended license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Police said he was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to be arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on May 30.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple accused of running home improvement scam
Manchester home improvement business accused of stealing thousands from clients
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday May 16. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline
The victim was sitting outside on a porch when gunfire broke out, and police say he is listed...
Bullet enters through kitchen window in New Haven, leaves man in critical condition
A backup built on I-91 south in Windsor following a crash the morning of May 15.
I-91 south in Windsor clear following morning crash

Latest News

Milford Police
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Milford
Water bottle.
I-Team study finds fecal matter on 30% of water bottles
Danbury Fire Department responded to a call on Hospital Avenue.
Make way for the ducklings
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday May 16. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: From June-like warmth... to frost!