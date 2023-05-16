State police recover stolen SUV during ‘Click-It or Ticket’ campaign
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police recovered a vehicle stolen out of Ellington during a “Click-It or Ticket” seatbelt campaign Monday.
Police were conducting the seatbelt enforcement in Hartford.
A trooper saw a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driving on the entrance ramp from Jennings Road to I-91 south, police said.
The driver, who police identified as 49-year-old Curtis Mackey of Hartford, was not wearing a seatbelt.
During a traffic stop, troopers learned the Jeep was reported stolen out of Ellington on April 7.
Mackey was arrested and charged with larceny first-degree, operating with a suspended license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Police said he was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to be arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on May 30.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.