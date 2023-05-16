State police recover stolen SUV during ‘Click-It or Ticket’ campaign

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police recovered a vehicle stolen out of Ellington during a “Click-It or Ticket” seatbelt campaign Monday.

Police were conducting the seatbelt enforcement in Hartford.

A trooper saw a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driving on the entrance ramp from Jennings Road to I-91 south, police said.

The driver, who police identified as 49-year-old Curtis Mackey of Hartford, was not wearing a seatbelt.

During a traffic stop, troopers learned the Jeep was reported stolen out of Ellington on April 7.

Mackey was arrested and charged with larceny first-degree, operating with a suspended license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Police said he was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to be arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on May 30.

The ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign is aimed at keeping travelers on Connecticut roadways safe and runs From May 15th through June 4th, 2023. Seatbelt use is the single most effective way to protect your life in the event of a crash and make it home safely to your loved ones. Please, remember to Buckle Up every trip, every time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.