Tractor trailer crash closes I-84 west in Southbury

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – I-84 west in Southbury is closed Tuesday afternoon because of a tractor trailer crash.

State police said the westbound side is closed between Exit 14 and Exit 11.

“We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure,” state police said.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Follow traffic updates HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

