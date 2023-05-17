Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

2-year-old dies after being hit by car in parking lot near Ga. beach

By WTOC Staff, Camille Syed and Gray News staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 2-year-old Georgia girl died after she was hit by a car in a parking lot near the beach on Tybee Island.

Georgia State Patrol say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15th Street parking lot. Officers shut down the parking lot, Tybee Beach Pier and Pavilion and portions of the road while they investigated, WTOC reports.

According to GSP, the victim, identified as 2-year-old Rae’Lynn Milton, and her family were standing in the parking lot alongside the parked vehicles. They say a vehicle traveling northbound through the parking lot approached the little girl and her family.

As the vehicle approached, GSP says Rae’Lynn ran into the roadway in front of the vehicle and was hit. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The toddler was from Waycross, Georgia.

The Tybee Island Police Department posted a statement to social media about the incident, saying their thoughts are “with Rae’Lynn’s family and loved ones as they attempt to move forward after this unspeakable tragedy.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Widespread frost on the way, record cold is possible!
Couple accused of running home improvement scam
Manchester home improvement business accused of stealing thousands from clients
teachers - WFSB
Initiatives announced to tackle state teacher shortage
Crystal Mall up for auction
Crystal Mall in Waterford up for sale
Roger Villa faces a manslaughter charge for a crash in Newtown on May 6 that left his passenger...
CT man charged after walking away from crash that killed his passenger

Latest News

vaccine
CT pediatrician accused of asking nurse to give him fake COVID vaccine
Waterbury parents press school district on metal detectors
Parents in Waterbury press district on possibility of metal detectors in schools
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Widespread frost on the way, record cold is possible!
Later this morning, legislators will discuss ongoing efforts to increase housing availability,...
Legislators to discuss efforts to increase affordable housing