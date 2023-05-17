DHS secretary to deliver keynote address at Coast Guard Academy graduation

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Cadets will hear from the Department of Homeland Security secretary during their commencement at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will deliver the keynote address, Coast Guard officials said.

The 142nd commencement exercises are set for 11 a.m. at the academy’s Cadet Memorial Field in New London. Stream it live below:

Officials said Mayorkas will congratulate the new generation of Coast Guard leaders on their hard work and dedication, and wish them fair winds and following seas in their future endeavors.

Details about the commencement can be found on the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s website here.

