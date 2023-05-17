Doctor asked nurse to lie about giving him COVID vaccine

(WFSB) - A local pediatrician who worked in the Glastonbury area is no longer allowed to practice medicine in Connecticut.

State officials said that doctor asked a nurse to lie about giving him the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Kenneth Inchalik asked a nurse to draw up the vaccine and not give it to him when he was practicing at ProHealth Physicians, according to state health officials.

The nurse refused and reported him.

Then, the chief medical officer for ProHealth Physicians filed a complaint with the examining board.

He was fired back in January of 2022.

The state just decided, and he agreed he will not practice medicine in Connecticut

He now lives in New Hampshire.

Eyewitness News reached out to ProHealth Physicians about this. We have not yet heard back.

