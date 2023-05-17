Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Doctor asked nurse to lie about giving him COVID vaccine

Doctor lies about COVID vaccine
By Stephanie Simoni
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A local pediatrician who worked in the Glastonbury area is no longer allowed to practice medicine in Connecticut.

State officials said that doctor asked a nurse to lie about giving him the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Kenneth Inchalik asked a nurse to draw up the vaccine and not give it to him when he was practicing at ProHealth Physicians, according to state health officials.

The nurse refused and reported him.

Then, the chief medical officer for ProHealth Physicians filed a complaint with the examining board.

He was fired back in January of 2022.

The state just decided, and he agreed he will not practice medicine in Connecticut

He now lives in New Hampshire.

Eyewitness News reached out to ProHealth Physicians about this. We have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple accused of running home improvement scam
Manchester home improvement business accused of stealing thousands from clients
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be much cooler and breezy.
Technical Discussion: Widespread frost on the way, record cold is possbile !
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline
The victim was sitting outside on a porch when gunfire broke out, and police say he is listed...
Bullet enters through kitchen window in New Haven, leaves man in critical condition
A backup built on I-91 south in Windsor following a crash the morning of May 15.
I-91 south in Windsor clear following morning crash

Latest News

USDA considers banning chocolate milk at schools
USDA considers banning chocolate milk in schools
USDA considers banning chocolate milk at schools
VIDEO: USDA considers banning chocolate milk at schools
Police share tips as purse snatchings are on the rise
VIDEO: Police share tips as purse snatchings are on the rise
Rocky Hill mom advocating for children on the spectrum
Rocky Hill mother uses the power of art to bring awareness for kids on the spectrum