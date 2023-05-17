Contests
Domestic violence report leads to man’s arrest for improper shotgun storage

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man in South Windsor face charges after a domestic violence report led to a discovery that he did not properly store a shotgun in a home with children.

Police said Mike D. Ortiz-Morales, 34, was charged with criminal negligent storage of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, and risk of injury to a child.

Mike D. Ortiz-Morales was arrested for failing to properly store a shotgun in a home where two children lived, according to South Windsor police.(South Windsor police)

A warrant was issued for Ortiz-Morales as a result of an investigation.

Police said the charges stemmed from an Oct. 22, 2022 incident during which Ortiz-Morales was arrested for domestic violence.

Over the course of that investigation, investigators said they determined Ortiz-Morales had a shotgun that was stored without a safety lock. As a result, police said it risked the safety of two children in the home.

They said Ortiz-Morales was also found to have three high capacity magazines that were not registered.

Ortiz-Morales was processed and presented at Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday. He had already been in custody on charges from other police departments.

